Ukraine War Risks Spiralling Out of Control, Secretary-General Warns Security Council, Calls for Full, Unconditional Ceasefire

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Security Council meeting on Ukraine, in New York today:

Mr. President, with your permission, I will make some brief remarks and Assistant Secretary-General Khiari will provide a detailed briefing.

Allow me to make a direct appeal. The large-scale strikes launched by the Russian Federation across Ukraine on 23-24 May — and the prospect of further such attacks — underscore the gravity of this moment.

Since February 2022, more than 15,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine — nearly 800 children among them, as verified by the Office of the [United Nations] High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Reports from the Russian Federation indicate a growing number of civilian casualties, including children. Humanitarian personnel have come under attack. Serious violations of international humanitarian law continue. The human toll is increasing.

In the first four months of this year, more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than in the same period in 2025 or 2024 or 2023. The front line is virtually frozen with swarms of drones inflicting heavy casualties. Civilian infrastructure is being destroyed on a vast scale — especially energy infrastructure.

This could go on and on and on. But, the direction of the war — the escalation and the intensification that we are witnessing — risks to get out of control. The risk of miscalculation. The risk of escalation with unknown and unintended consequences.

And so, let’s speak plainly: The current course is not sustainable. This trajectory must change. The death spiral must stop. What is needed now is de-escalation — immediate and sustained. What is needed now is a full and unconditional ceasefire. What is needed now is more diplomacy.

What is needed is to create the conditions for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and UN resolutions. The choice is clear. The responsibility is clear. The time for peace is now. Thank you.