Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Explosion Targeting Train in Pakistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the explosion targeting a train in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable. He stresses that the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. He reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Pakistan.