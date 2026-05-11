New Digital Hub Will Bring United Nations Closer to ‘People We Serve’, Secretary-General Says in Video Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the United Nations Secretariat Digital Hub, in Valencia, Spain, today:

I warmly congratulate you all on the launch of the United Nations Secretariat Digital Hub in Valencia.

This Hub is more than a location. It is an investment in a stronger, smarter and more connected Organization; bringing people, technology and ideas together to support our work through better digital solutions.

It embodies the UN80 vision: a more agile, integrated and impactful United Nations system; one that breaks down silos and adapts to a changing world.

I thank all colleagues who made this possible. The lessons learned here will help inform the development of Digital Hubs in Nairobi and elsewhere.

And I express my deep appreciation to the Government of Spain and the city of Valencia for their steadfast partnership.

May this Digital Hub help advance innovation, deepen collaboration and bring us closer to the people we serve. Thank you.