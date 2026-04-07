Welcoming Two-Week Ceasefire by United States, Iran, Secretary-General Calls on All Parties to Current Middle East Conflict to Comply, Abide by International Law

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran. He calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way towards a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Secretary-General underscores that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering. He expresses sincere appreciation for the efforts of Pakistan and other countries involved in facilitating the ceasefire.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, is in the region to support efforts towards lasting peace.