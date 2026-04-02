Secretary-General, in Message for ‘Be Philanthropy 2026’ Event in Brussels, Highlights Philanthropists’ Role in Providing Hope, Supporting Society’s Most Vulnerable

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to Be Philanthropy 2026, in Brussels today:

I am pleased to join you for Be Philanthropy 2026. My thanks to the King Baudouin Foundation on your fiftieth anniversary — and to the many philanthropists gathered from around Europe.

In a world marked by rising tensions and growing inequalities, your work is a source of hope. Philanthropy helps to mobilize communities, spark new ideas, and bolster the spirit of cooperation.

As global challenges grow more complex, our partnership is more important than ever to unlock solutions, support the most vulnerable, strengthen the fabric of societies, advance shared commitments such as the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Thank you for your dedication and leadership. Together, let’s keep working for a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.