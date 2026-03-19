UN Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Press Release
SG/SM/23057

Marking Earth Hour, Secretary-General Urges Faster Emissions Cuts, Global Mobilization

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Earth Hour, observed on 28 March:

Earth Hour began as a simple gesture.  Now it is a global signal:  people everywhere are calling for climate action.

This year, as Earth Hour marks 20 years of impact, I invite you to join the millions who are turning off non-essential lights on Saturday, 28 March, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

But let it be more than a shot in the dark.  Let it be a spark for change.

Demand faster emissions cuts; a rapid and just transition from fossil fuels to renewables; and real support for communities already facing the worst impacts.

Speak up.  Mobilize.

Help power a safer, fairer future for all.

Official observances
Environmental issues and sustainable development
For information media. Not an official record.