Marking Earth Hour, Secretary-General Urges Faster Emissions Cuts, Global Mobilization

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Earth Hour, observed on 28 March:

Earth Hour began as a simple gesture. Now it is a global signal: people everywhere are calling for climate action.

This year, as Earth Hour marks 20 years of impact, I invite you to join the millions who are turning off non-essential lights on Saturday, 28 March, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

But let it be more than a shot in the dark. Let it be a spark for change.

Demand faster emissions cuts; a rapid and just transition from fossil fuels to renewables; and real support for communities already facing the worst impacts.

Speak up. Mobilize.

Help power a safer, fairer future for all.