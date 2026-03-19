Offering Condolences on Passing of Nicholas Haysom, Secretary-General Says Lawyer’s Legacy Will Endure

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nicholas “Fink” Haysom — a principled lawyer, tireless peacemaker and steadfast champion of the values of the United Nations.

Mr. Haysom devoted his life to justice, dialogue and reconciliation, from his central role in South Africa’s democratic transition — serving as Chief Legal and Constitutional Adviser to President Nelson Mandela — to years of leadership in UN posts in some of the world’s most complex and fragile settings, most recently as the Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In every task, he combined deep legal insight with sound political judgment and an unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people.

The United Nations mourns the loss of a remarkable colleague, friend and mentor. The legacy of Nicholas Haysom will endure in the peace processes he advanced, the institutions he strengthened and the principles he helped bring to life around the world.

I offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and to all our colleagues who had the privilege to be inspired by him in the pursuit of peace.