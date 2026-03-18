Secretary-General, Marking International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Slavery, Urges Action to Confront Legacy of Racism, Inequality

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, observed on 25 March:

Today we commemorate the victims of a staggering crime: millions of people stolen from their families and communities in Africa. Trafficked across the Atlantic. And if they survived the journey, enslaved in the Americas. Millions more were born into bondage, brutally exploited for their labour and denied their basic humanity.

We honour their quiet resilience and courageous acts of open resistance.

This global order prevailed for over 400 years — and haunts our world even now. In systems and institutions shaped and enriched by chattel slavery. In social and economic inequalities rooted in past injustices. And in biases that permeate our culture and impact us all.

On this International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, we are called to confront these legacies. By rejecting the false narrative of racial difference and the ugly lie of white supremacy. By dismantling racism — online, in the media, in schools, at work, in politics and within ourselves. And by working for truth, justice and repair.

I welcome the initial steps by some Governments to address the consequences of slavery. But, far bolder actions — by many more Member States — are needed. Including commitments to respect African countries’ ownership of their own resources. And steps to ensure their equal participation and influence in the global financial architecture and the UN Security Council.

Together, let us commit to a world where all people live and thrive in dignity.