‘Stand with Those Who Serve Humanity’, Secretary-General Says on International Day Honouring Missing, Detained Staff Members

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Solidarity with Missing and Detained Staff Members, observed on 25 March:

Today, we mark the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members by reaffirming a promise: no colleague is forgotten.

We think of all those who have been arrested, detained, abducted or gone missing while carrying out their duties — United Nations personnel and peacekeepers, humanitarian workers, colleagues working to protect and promote human rights, and others.

Many serve in places where insecurity is a fact of life. They negotiate access, deliver life-saving assistance and protect vulnerable people and their rights.

The risks are real. Last year alone, 179 UN personnel were arrested or detained, and 118 UN colleagues remain in detention.

We renew our call for the immediate release and safe return of those who are unlawfully detained.

The dedication of our workforce deserves not only our gratitude — but also action. Providing support for them and their families. Relentlessly urging Member States to uphold international law and ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian work. And strengthening prevention and training.

Today and every day, let’s stand with those who serve humanity and ensure they are protected and supported as they carry out their essential work.