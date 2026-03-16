In World Water Day Message, Secretary-General Highlights Link between Water Access, Gender Equality

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Water Day, observed on 22 March:

This year’s World Water Day reminds us that safe water and sanitation play a critical role in supporting the rights and health of women and girls.

When access is lacking, it’s women and girls who pay the highest toll, relying on unsafe toilets; caring for family members made sick from contaminated water; and spending hours each day retrieving water from crowded communal sources — a chore that keeps many girls home from school.

But, this year’s theme points to the solution: “Where water flows, equality grows”.

It’s time for Governments to scale up investment and strengthen national water and sanitation systems, through improved delivery capacities, workforce training and reliable financing. Developed countries must share the technologies, expertise and financing required to build safe, sustainable and resilient water and sanitation infrastructure. And women must be at the decision-making table to ensure these systems meet their needs.

Too often, water is a source of conflict. But, it can also unite people and be a contributor to peace. This year’s UN Water Conference will bring the world together to accelerate progress on water and sanitation for all.

Together, let’s make water a force for gender equality, and let the benefits flow to every community in the world.