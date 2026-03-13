Secretary-General Launches $308.3 Million Flash Appeal to Support People of Lebanon, Stressing Aid Is Urgently Needed as Military Escalation Takes Terrible Toll

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks for the launch of the Flash Appeal for Lebanon, in Beirut today:

I am here on a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon. Solidarity in words must be matched by solidarity in action.

That is why I am pleased to join all of you today as we launch a Flash Humanitarian Appeal of $308.3 million to support the people of Lebanon. This aid is urgently needed.

The military escalation across the region is taking a terrible toll, including in Lebanon. Hundreds of civilians here in Lebanon have been killed, including many children. Entire communities have been uprooted. Lives have been turned upside down. Evacuation orders now extend across more of the country than ever before. Access to food, water, healthcare, education, and basic services has been dangerously disrupted.

More than 816,000 people have been displaced inside Lebanon. And more than 90,000 people — mostly Syrians, but also Lebanese — have crossed into Syria.

In the face of this upheaval, we have seen exceptional courage and solidarity on the ground. Schools have opened their doors to shelter displaced families. Health workers continue to serve under immense pressure. And communities are showing resilience, even after being displaced time and again.

United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners are working closely with national authorities to respond with urgency — delivering hot meals, safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, and essential relief items.

These efforts are saving lives. But they need a big boost of support. The Flash Appeal we launch today will sustain and expand life-saving assistance over the next three months — including food, clean water, healthcare, education, protection, and other vital services. Its success depends on swift, flexible funding — and on ensuring that humanitarian workers can safely reach those most in need.

Allow me to close on this note.

Across the country, Muslim families are observing the holy month of Ramadan, and Christian families are marking Lent. These are seasons rooted in compassion and generosity. They reflect the very spirit of the people of Lebanon.

For years, Lebanon has opened the doors to those fleeing conflict. The people of Lebanon have shown the world the true meaning of hospitality, solidarity and resilience. Now, the world must show the people of Lebanon our strongest support in this hour of grave danger and profound need.

These are immediate needs. But there will be a lot that Lebanon needs in solidarity from the international community — helping to establish an immediate ceasefire that both sides must accept, creating the conditions for negotiations that will allow Lebanon to become, in the shortest possible period, a country that sees its territorial integrity fully respected and where the State has the monopoly of the use of force.

And the United Nations stands ready to support the Government in the courageous program that you have in front of you.