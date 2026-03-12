French Language Strengthens Dialogue, Understanding, Multilateral Cooperation, Says Secretary-General, Marking la Francophonie Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of la Francophonie and French Language, observed on 20 March:

On 20 March, we celebrate the International Day of la Francophonie and French Language Day at the United Nations.

French brings together hundreds of millions of people around the world, giving voice to stories and forging bonds across borders. It sustains a rich cultural diversity that reminds us that mutual understanding is one of the most powerful forces for peace.

At the United Nations, French is part of everyday life, shaping our debates and our work on the ground, in the service of inclusive and effective multilateralism.

At a time of discord and divisive narratives, la Francophonie brings people together — as a source of dialogue, trust and solidarity.

Together, let us continue to uphold this commitment to peace, human rights, sustainable development and a liveable planet.

I wish everyone a wonderful French Language Day and International Day of la Francophonie.