Secretary-General, Upon Receiving Atatürk International Peace Award, Highlights Türkiye’s Leadership in Saving Lives, Rebuilding Communities

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks upon receiving the Atatürk International Peace Award, in Ankara today:

To you Mr. President, to the people and Government of Türkiye, I express my profound thanks. Çok teşekkür ederim.

Along with my gratitude, I am also here with a profound sense of responsibility. I am keenly aware that the recognition comes at a time of immense suffering in this region and beyond, terrible conflicts, deepening geopolitical divisions and eroding trust in global cooperation.

The Atatürk International Peace Award is a recognition that peace is more than a noble vision. Peace is a rallying cry. It is a call to action.

And I am honoured to accept the Award, and I ask you, Mr. President, to allow me to do it also on behalf of the staff of the United Nations who answer that call every day: Dedicated women and men striving to advance the cause of peace, sustainable development and human rights around the globe; humanitarians delivering aid to the world’s most desperate places; peacekeepers helping sustain fragile ceasefires; mediators working patiently to bridge divides; human rights defenders and development experts strengthening communities and protecting rights. This award honours them.

And with this prestigious recognition, you also pay tribute to the memory of UN colleagues who lost their lives. And allow me a special word to the hundreds of UN colleagues who perished in Gaza trying to support the people in Gaza, but finding death in their efforts. Thank you, Mr. President, for all what all this means.

And indeed, the meaning of this award is inseparable from the life and legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Through hardship and leadership, Atatürk understood that peace does not emerge by chance. It is a deliberate choice — anchored in social cohesion and sustained through international cooperation.

Yurtta barış, dünyada barış.

His vision of “peace at home, peace in the world” captures the spirit of the United Nations Charter itself. Atatürk’s commitment to social progress, equality and the welfare of all resonates deeply with the mission of the United Nations. And that legacy lives on today through the Turkish people. This is the reason why I wanted to be here with all of you during the holy month of Ramadan.

Throughout my two decades in the United Nations family, I have observed a personal Ramadan tradition: Making a solidarity visit to a Muslim community and sharing in the fast. These visits are a powerful reminder, to me and to the world, of the true spirit of Islam: Compassion, community and empathy.

This Ramadan, I felt strongly that my solidarity visit must be here, in Türkiye. And I came to shine a global spotlight on the extraordinary and generous spirit of the Turkish people. At a time of unprecedented displacement, Türkiye opened its doors and its communities to millions forced to flee violence and persecution.

And during my 10 years as High Commissioner for Refugees, no other country received more people crossing borders in search of safety. And nowhere were they treated and protected as well as in Türkiye.

Türkiye stood first. I will never forget seeing the Turkish people’s solidarity in action during my visits to places like Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep — where local communities offered safety, dignity and hope. And as Secretary-General, I continue to see the people of Türkiye bringing the Atatürk legacy to life.

In the wake of the devastating 2023 earthquakes, as Turkish and UN teams worked side-by-side to save lives and rebuild communities — not only in Türkiye but also in Syria. In moments of global turmoil, when Türkiye’s leadership helped make possible the Black Sea Grain Initiative — stabilizing food markets, restoring shipments to developing countries and feeding millions.

I have seen Türkiye’s global leadership in championing zero waste initiatives — and I commend the First Lady’s efforts — along with preparations to host the COP31 UN Climate Conference [Thirty-First Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] later this year.

And I have seen Türkiye’s relentless advocacy for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. I commend Türkiye for helping to mediate the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. As I have said many times, nothing can justify the horror of 7 October — but nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza were unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General. And to this day, Palestinians continue to endure grave suffering with so many restrictions imposed on humanitarian aid in Gaza, amid a worrying expansion of settlement activities in the occupied West Bank. Humanitarian access must be safe, sustained and unimpeded.

And beyond that, the occupation must end, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice. The inalienable rights of the Palestinian people must be realized. International law must be respected, and accountability ensured. And we must stay focused on the political horizon.

There is no viable alternative to the two-State solution — Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace, security and dignity. We cannot allow it to be stolen before our eyes.

Around the world, we hear much talk of peace — but we see far too little of it. International law continues to be trampled. Power politics are gaining ground. Inequalities are growing. And new technologies, including artificial intelligence, risk accelerating violence rather than preventing it. Military spending is skyrocketing, while life-saving aid is in freefall.

And through it all, civilians keep paying the price — in rising death tolls and shattered lives and communities. The unfolding crisis in the Middle East stands as a most tragic example.

The massive military strikes launched by the United States and Israel — and the subsequent attacks by Iran on so many countries, which were strongly condemned by the Security Council yesterday — constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and has caused immense suffering for civilians. The region is being pushed to the breaking point.

And the consequences are cascading around the world: disrupted trade, rising energy and food prices, deepening insecurity and instability. As always, the most vulnerable are being hurt first and worst. The region and the world desperately need an off-ramp. De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out. And I strongly urge all parties to cease the hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to the negotiating table.

As we come together in the spirit of peace, it is fitting to remember how this land has helped shape one of humanity’s earliest and most enduring lessons in reconciliation.

More than 3,000 years ago, in this region, adversaries faced a choice that confronts humanity to this day. They could continue the cycle of vengeance. Or they could choose another path. The choice, when it finally came, was hard-won. But they chose dialogue.

From that choice came the Kadesh Treaty — one of the oldest known peace accords. Today, a replica of that Treaty offered by Türkiye stands just outside the Security Council chamber at the United Nations, in a space gifted to the world for dialogue.

Every day, diplomats pass by it on their way to face the crises of our time. It carries a message that still speaks across millennia: a commitment among former enemies to lasting peace and to respect each other’s territory. It sets out practical cooperation — including mutual help and agreed rules on extradition, reminding us that peace endures when it is backed by clear commitments and shared responsibilities.

The story of the Kadesh Treaty is not confined to history books. It lives among all those who strive to build bridges — between conflict and compromise, between suffering and hope, between nations that understand their futures are bound together.

Your recognition this evening is a message — to the United Nations and to all — to advocate for peace; a message to persevere through the dark times; a message to keep pushing against cynicism, division, and despair; a message to renew our commitment to international cooperation; a message to rise to this moment with solidarity and resolve. And to carry forward Atatürk’s vision in our time: Peace at home, peace in the world.

Thank you once again, Mr. President, for this high honour. And together, let us give peace a chance.