Secretary-General Congratulates Colombian People for Peaceful Participation in Congressional Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Colombian people for their peaceful participation on 8 March in the elections for a new Congress and in interparty primaries ahead of presidential elections in May. He commends Colombian authorities for their efforts to ensure a secure process that further contributes to strengthening democracy and consolidating peace in the country.

The Secretary-General underscores the critical role of the new Congress to advance the cause of peace — including through the voices of victims, men and women, elected under the Final Peace Agreement to represent 16 “peace districts” in regions long scarred by conflict. He commends the participation in the elections of former combatants and peace signatories as voters and candidates.

The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on the democratic electoral process in the run-up to the elections and acknowledges the work of authorities to address risks, especially in conflict-affected areas. He calls on them to redouble such efforts to ensure that the upcoming presidential election can take place in a free and secure environment around the country.