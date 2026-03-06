‘It’s Time to Change the World for Women, Girls’, says Secretary-General in International Day Video Message
Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for International Women’s Day, observed on 8 March:
António Guterres, UN Secretary-General: Women’s rights are human rights. And investing in women and girls is one of the surest ways to make the world a better place.
Michelle Yeoh, UN Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador: When women are involved in negotiating peace, agreements last longer.
Muniba Mazari, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate: Women in tech make digital tools more inclusive.
Dia Mirza, UN SDG Advocate and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador: Women in Government are more likely to pass climate friendly policies.
Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy-Secretary-General: When women have access to decent jobs and fairer workplaces, our economies grow.
Muzoon Almellehan, UN Children’s Programme (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador: And educating girls can unlock the brain power we need to tackle every challenge on Earth.
Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: Girls can do anything, and they deserve the chance.
Sima Bahous, UN-Women Executive Director: We need rights, equality and empowerment for all women and girls.
Michelle Yeoh, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador: And we need women everywhere to be free from violence and fear.
Marta Vieira da Silva, UN-Women Goodwill Ambassador: In sports.
Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs: In politics.
Maj. Nesrine Somai, UN Peacekeeper: In peace and peacemaking.
Frida Amani, UNEP Advocate: In healthcare.
Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: In science.
Dia Mirza, UN SDG Advocate and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador: And in the stories we tell on screen.
Frida Amani, UNEP Advocate: Just look at the young women leading the climate movement across the globe.
Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: Women and girls are claiming their power.
Marta Vieira da Silva, UN-Women Goodwill Ambassador: When we invest in women, in girls, life gets better for men and boys too.
Kaliya, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Honorary Ambassador, Kazakhstan: Life gets better for people with disabilities.
Muzoon Almellehan, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: For care workers.
Dia Mirza, UN SDG Advocate and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador: For the planet.
Frida Amani, UNEP Advocate: For children.
Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy-Secretary-General: For parents.
Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: For justice.
Kaliya, UNFPA Honorary Ambassador, Kazakhstan: For me.
Victoria Fernandez, UN staff member: For me.
Michelle Yeoh, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador: For me.
Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador: For me.
Sima Bahous, UN-Women Executive Director: And for me too.
ALL: For me.
António Guterres, UN Secretary-General: Women and girls are changing the world. It’s time to change the world for women and girls.