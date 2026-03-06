SG/SM/23037
Stop Fighting, Get to Serious Diplomatic Negotiations on Middle East, Secretary-General Urges, Stressing ‘Stakes Could Not Be Higher’
The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:
All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region — and pose a grave a risk to the global economy, particularly to the most vulnerable people.
The situation could spiral beyond anyone’s control. It is time to stop the fighting and get to serious diplomatic negotiations. The stakes could not be higher.