Marking International Day, Secretary-General Urges Action to End Discriminatory Laws, Protect Women’s Rights

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Women’s Day, observed on 8 March:

This year’s International Women’s Day focuses on rights, action and justice for all women and girls.

Worldwide, women hold just 64 per cent of the legal rights enjoyed by men.

Legal discrimination can shape every aspect of a woman’s life. She may be prevented from owning property, seeking a divorce or taking a job without her husband’s permission. In more than 40 countries, marital rape is not recognized as a crime. Other laws restrict women’s access to education, their ability to pass on citizenship to their children or even their freedom of movement outside the home.

Where legal protections do exist, discrimination and weak enforcement mean women still struggle to access courts and legal support.

Many of these unjust laws have been on the books for centuries. But today, we are also witnessing a dangerous new trend. Amid rising authoritarianism, growing political instability and a renewed push to entrench patriarchy, hard-won advances are being rolled back — from fairer work protections to sexual and reproductive rights.

We must unite to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Beijing+30 Action Agenda. By fighting discriminatory laws and practices — and defending the progress already achieved — we can ensure the dignity, opportunity and freedom all women deserve.

When we are not equal under the law, we are not equal. It is time to make justice a reality for women and girls, everywhere.