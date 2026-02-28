Secretary-General Condemns Military Escalation in Middle East, Calls for Cessation of Hostilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security.

All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations. The Charter clearly prohibits “the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations”.

I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table.

I reiterate that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. The Charter provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security.