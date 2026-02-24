As Global Military Spending, Threat of Nuclear Weapons Use Soar, Secretary-General's Observance Message Urges Investing in Architecture of Peace, Not Tools of War

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, observed on 5 March:

Our dream of peace is in peril.

The threat of nuclear weapons use is the highest in decades. Global tensions are pushing military spending to stratospheric levels. Small arms and light weapons are proliferating. And emerging technologies are making conflicts even deadlier.

We must lower the temperature. On this International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, I urge leaders to step back from the brink. Stop rattling the nuclear sabre. Halt the arms races.

It’s time to invest in the architecture of peace, not the tools of war. That means living up to disarmament obligation, rebuilding trust and strengthening the systems and tools that prevent the proliferation, testing and use of deadly weapons.

Together, we can prevent catastrophes and ensure a safe and peaceful world for all.