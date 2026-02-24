Warning Plant Decline Is Accelerating, Secretary-General's World Wildlife Day Message Urges Strengthening Environmental Governance to Protect Vital Flora Ecosystem

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Wildlife Day, observed on 3 March:

It is no secret that human activity has pushed millions of animal species to the brink. But we pay far less attention to plants, the planet’s unsung architects.

Across the Earth, flora underpin economies, support human health and sustain almost every other form of life. This is particularly true of medicinal and aromatic plants — the theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day.

Therapeutic species are vital to both traditional and modern medicine, supporting the livelihoods of millions and the well-being of many times more. Plants boost biodiversity, stabilize soils and represent centuries of knowledge and stewardship by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

But today, this living heritage is under threat. The climate crisis, habitat destruction, overharvesting and illegal trade are accelerating the decline of thousands of plants, putting incomes and ecologies at risk.

By strengthening global environmental governance through pacts like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, and the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, we can make our planet safer for all living things.

I urge all countries to become gardeners of the global commons. Together, we can ensure that the ecosystems that have healed humanity for millennia sustain us for generations to come.