Russian Federation’s Invasion of Ukraine Stain on Global Conscience, Secretary-General Says on Fourth Anniversary of Full-Scale War

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Tuesday, 24 February, marks four years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. This devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness and remains a threat to regional and international peace and security.

The longer the war continues, the deadlier it becomes. Civilians bear the brunt of this conflict, with 2025 witnessing the largest number of civilians killed in Ukraine. This is simply unacceptable. I reiterate my call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. For peace to be just, it must be in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, respecting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United Nations remains ready to contribute to all efforts towards this end.