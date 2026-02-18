At International Energy Agency Ministerial Meeting, Secretary-General Calls for ‘Honest Dialogue’, Global Platform to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Ministerial Meeting, in Paris today:

I am pleased to address the International Energy Agency’s Ministerial Meeting.

We have entered the age of clean energy.

Renewables are now the cheapest, fastest and safest source of new electricity almost everywhere.

Investors know it: Last year, $2 trillion flowed into clean energy — nearly twice as much as into fossil fuels.

Those who lead this transition will lead the global economy of the future.

Yet some fossil fuel interests remain hell-bent on slowing progress; spreading disinformation; pretending that a transition is unrealistic or unaffordable.

Let’s tell it like it is: The world’s addiction to fossil fuels is one of the greatest threats to global stability and prosperity.

Three fourths of humanity lives in countries that are net importers of fossil fuels; dependent on energy they do not control — at prices they cannot predict; watching development budgets siphoned into fuel bills; at the constant mercy of geopolitical turmoil and supply disruptions.

This insecurity is baked into the system.

We must stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo. Delay will only breed instability.

History is littered with the wreckage of failed transitions — broken economies, scarred communities, and lost opportunities.

We face a choice: design the transition together — or stumble into it through crisis and chaos.

That is why today, I am calling for a dedicated global platform for honest dialogue on transitioning away from fossil fuels. This platform must bring together producers and consumers, developed and developing countries, public and private financial institutions and civil society. It must be a space to sequence the decline of fossil fuel investment with the rapid scale-up of clean energy and to deliver a global transition plan that aligns investment, energy security and climate goals with concrete milestones and robust finance, particularly for developing countries.

This shift must be fair, orderly, affordable and aligned with 1.5°C — protecting workers and communities and connecting hundreds of millions of people to modern energy services.

I urge you to help us create this platform and move faster, together.

This is how we cut emissions, strengthen energy security, power development and build lasting stability.

The IEA has helped make the clean energy transition undeniable. Now let’s make it unstoppable. Thank you.