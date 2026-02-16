Inclusive Dialogue, Climate Action Must Guide Destiny of Non-Self-Governing Territories, Secretary-General Tells Special Committee on Decolonization

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, as delivered by Courtenay Rattray, Chef de Cabinet, at the organizational meeting of the 2026 Session of the Special Committee on Decolonization, in New York today:

It is my honour to deliver these remarks on behalf of the Secretary-General.

I am pleased to address the opening of this session of the Special Committee on Decolonization.

Decolonization has been an objective of the United Nations since its earliest days.

This Organization was created as a place where nations could meet as equals, not as rulers and ruled.

Our world has come a long way, with well over 100 nations gaining independence since 1945. More people than ever now enjoy the right and the dignity of self-determination.

Yet the legacy of colonialism has left profound scars through deeply rooted mechanisms of economic exploitation, as well as in the form of racism, inequality and persistent exclusion from the decision-making bodies.

Today, 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories remain.

Three priorities must guide their destiny:

First, inclusive dialogue among Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering Powers, Member States and all stakeholders.

This process must be steered by the unique aspirations and needs of each Territory and take place on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with the UN Charter, the Declaration on Decolonization, and the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly.

Second, the central role of young people. The vision and leadership of the next generation is vital to building a productive and inclusive future.

Third, the urgent need for climate action. The majority of the Territories are small islands, where rising sea levels, coastal erosion and more frequent extreme weather are exacting a heavy toll. I urge you to place resilience and adaptation at the heart of your discussions.

In December, we proudly marked the first International Day Against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations.

While much has changed for the better, work remains to be done.

I thank you, the Committee, for your dedication, and I wish you every success for this important session. Let us continue to work tirelessly, and as one, to advance decolonization for all. Thank you.