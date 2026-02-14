‘Africa Must Be at Table’ in Global Decision-Making, Secretary-General Says at African Union Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, today:

In a world filled with division and mistrust, the African Union is a flagship for multilateralism.

My gratitude runs deep. I will carry with me always the unwavering, decisive support of the African Group in the UN on issue after issue — initiative after initiative — in the shared struggle for justice and equality.

Your solidarity has not only strengthened our efforts; it has moved me deeply, and I will never forget it.

From day one of my mandate, we forged a UN partnership with the African Union rooted in respect, constant dialogue and unwavering solidarity.

Over the last decade, our cooperation has reached new heights: joint frameworks on peace and security, sustainable development and human rights; collaboration during COVID-19; important new partnerships; and the landmark adoption of Security Council resolution 2719 (2023), creating a pathway for predictable funding for African Union-led peace support operations.

We have been honoured to support African Union priorities — from Silencing the Guns to the African Humanitarian Agency to the promotion of inclusive political transitions.

And we have stood with Africa as you lead global demands for justice: confronting the legacy of slavery and colonialism — including your call for reparatory justice frameworks; championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); driving climate ambition; and strengthening multilateralism for the twenty-first century through reform of the global financial architecture and — at long last — the UN Security Council.

The absence of permanent African seats in the Security Council is indefensible. This is 2026 — not 1946. Whenever decisions about Africa and the world are on the table, Africa must be at the table.

These priorities informed the Pact for the Future — shaped by African leadership — and the UN80 Initiative to strengthen UN support to Africa and beyond.

Looking ahead, we continue to have three major areas of focus.

First — peace. In Sudan, the parties must commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities and resume talks towards a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process.

In South Sudan, the African Union’s High Level Ad Hoc Committee provides an important chance to revive political dialogue and prevent renewed conflict.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, commitments must be honoured — starting with an immediate ceasefire and the respect of the territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the Central African Republic, political and security gains must be consolidated.

In Libya, all actors must advance a Libyan-led political process, supported by the United Nations Support Mission.

Across West Africa and the Sahel, coordinated efforts are essential to end cycles of violence, terrorism and displacement.

And in Somalia, sustained and predictable funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission is vital. I regret the Security Council’s lack of consensus for finance through assessed contributions. If the Mission of the African Union in Somalia did not warrant global support, what would?

More broadly, we are reviewing peace operations to ensure mandates are realistic, sequenced and well resourced and supported by clear transition strategies.

Second — economic action. Developing countries face a staggering $4 trillion annual SDG financing gap.

Meanwhile, Africa is losing more to debt service or illicit financial flows than it receives in aid each year.

At the same time, African countries pay up to eight times more in borrowing costs.

We must triple the lending power of multilateral development banks; leverage more private finance; reduce borrowing costs and risks and support countries facing debt distress; and reform the international financial architecture to ensure developing countries, notably African countries, have a meaningful voice and real participation in financial institutions and decision-making.

The international community must also assume its full responsibilities to fight money-laundering, tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

Third — climate action. Your theme underlines the urgency of resilient water and sanitation systems in a warming planet.

The science is unequivocal — the planet will overshoot the 1.5-degree Celsius limit.

Our common task is to make that overshoot as small, short and safe as possible.

The Group of 20 (G20) accounts for close to 80 per cent of global emissions. And they must deliver major reductions this decade.

Meanwhile, Africa — with 60 per cent of the world’s best solar potential — can become a clean energy powerhouse. Yet Africa receives only 2 per cent of global clean energy investment.

After contributing almost nothing to the crisis, Africa faces faster-than-average warming.

Adaptation must be a priority. That requires developed countries tripling adaptation finance and mobilizing the $1.3 trillion a year for developing countries by 2035, as agreed in Baku; scaling up the Loss and Damage Fund; accelerating a just, orderly and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewables; expanding early warning systems; and ensuring African countries benefit first and fully from their critical minerals through fair, sustainable value chains and manufacturing, in line with the recommendations of the UN Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals.

No more exploitation. No more plundering. The people of Africa must benefit from the resources of Africa.

Your leadership and solidarity have shaped my mission as Secretary-General every step of the way.

Let’s keep going — strengthening our partnership for peace, sustainable development and human rights for Africa and our world.

And allow me a final observation. Some have described my presence here as a farewell. It’s not true.

I can guarantee that until the last moment of my mandate, Africa will be the priority number one of the UN in all its activities.

And that the partnership between the African Union and the UN will be our deepest strategic partnership.

After the 31st of December, I can guarantee that wherever I will be, whatever I will be doing, in the centre of my concerns and of my active solidarity, there will be Africa always. Africa Sempre.