Secretary-General Urges Financial Justice, Climate Action, Digital Transformation That Benefits All, at Second Italy-Africa Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the Second Italy-Africa Summit, in Addis Ababa today:

I am particularly pleased to take part in this second Italy-Africa Summit.

In a world of growing divides, this Summit sends a clear message: a message that cooperation must be built on mutual respect and trust as Prime Minister Meloni just mentioned; a message that partnerships must be about delivering on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

In the best tradition of cooperation with Africa, Italy is showing through the Mattei Plan its clear commitment to that kind of cooperation — and it is an example for others to follow.

Allow me, through a UN perspective, to highlight three global priorities that can contribute to boost the impact of the Mattei Plan and help correct historic injustices and unlock Africa’s full potential.

First, financial justice. Developing countries face an annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) financing gap of $4 trillion. And African countries pay up to eight times more to borrow than developed countries. This strangles investment and opportunity.

The Sevilla Commitment sets out a road map to close the SDG gap, tackle debt distress and reshape a global financial architecture that reflects today’s realities, not yesterday’s power structures.

We need stronger multilateral development banks, affordable long-term financing and debt solutions that reduce risk and cost. It is also one of the most effective ways to address the root causes of irregular migration — creating jobs, strengthening services and restoring hope.

Second, climate action. The world will overshoot 1.5°C. We must make this overshoot as small, as short and as safe as possible. With Africa’s renewable resources and young workforce — and partners bringing capital and technology — the clean energy transition can be a shared engine of growth.

Yet, Africa receives just 2 per cent of global clean energy investment. This must change. We need scaled investment in renewables, grids and storage, higher adaptation finance and early warning systems that save lives.

That means mobilizing $1.3 trillion annually for developing countries by 2035, as agreed in Brazil. It also means fair value chains for critical minerals — with benefits flowing to African people.

Third, a digital transformation that works for all. Earlier this month, I submitted to the General Assembly 40 experts for the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence. Its first report will inform the Global Dialogue on AI Governance in July. We must ensure AI is safe, transparent and fair — with benefits shared by all. That’s why I am calling for a Global Fund on AI to build basic capacity in developing countries: skills, data and affordable computing power.

Africa’s success is essential for a safer, more equal, and more sustainable world. Let this Summit help turn shared principles into shared progress and prosperity.