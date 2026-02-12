Bridge Divides, Deliver Help, Hope to Those Suffering Horrors of Conflict, Hunger, Discrimination, Secretary-General Urges in Message Marking Beginning of Ramadan

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, observed on 17 February:

For Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a sacred period of reflection and prayer. Ramadan also represents a noble vision of hope and peace.

But for too many members of the human family, this vision remains distant. From Afghanistan to Yemen, from Gaza to Sudan and beyond, people are suffering the horrors of conflict, hunger, displacement, discrimination and more.

In these difficult and divided times, let us heed Ramadan’s enduring message: to bridge divides, to deliver help and hope to those who are suffering and to safeguard the rights and dignity of every person.

Every year, I pay a special solidarity visit to a Muslim community and join in the fast. And every year, I come away heartened by Ramadan’s spirit of peace and compassion.

May this holy month inspire us to work as one to build a more peaceful, generous and just world for all people.

Ramadan Kareem.