Marking Lunar New Year, Secretary-General Highlights Need for Courage, Renewal, Shared Commitment

Following is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message for the Lunar New Year, observed on 17 February:

Happy Lunar New Year.

As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we celebrate a symbol of energy, success and the courage to forge ahead — qualities our world urgently needs as we confront conflict, inequality and the climate crisis.

This season of renewal reminds us that, together, we can build a safer, more inclusive future.

Let us continue to advance our shared commitment to peace, dignity and sustainable development for all.

May the spirit of the horse bring you health, happiness and prosperity.