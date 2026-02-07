Stressing Over Two Thirds of Population Needs Life-saving Humanitarian Assistance, Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Escalating Violence in South Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the escalating violence in South Sudan, where nearly 10 million people — more than two thirds of the population — need life-saving humanitarian assistance and continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

Fighting, attacks and looting of humanitarian and health facilities — alongside movement restrictions and insecurity on key supply routes — are crippling humanitarian operations and shutting down essential services, placing civilians, including aid workers, at serious risk.

Since late December, at least 11 healthcare facilities have been attacked across Jonglei State, disrupting life-saving services. The attacks have also included the seizure of 12 vehicles, including an ambulance. In the past week alone, incidents across the country have included repeated attacks on a World Food Programme convoy, an airstrike on a hospital run by Médecins Sans Frontières, and the burning of a Save the Children field office and destruction of its health centre.

This clear disregard for medical and humanitarian operations is unacceptable and must stop. Such work must be facilitated and respected.

More than 370,000 people have reportedly been displaced by fighting across the country this year alone, including over 280,000 people in Jonglei State, amid a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to immediately and decisively halt all military operations, de-escalate tensions through dialogue, uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure safe and sustained humanitarian access and the security of aid workers and United Nations peacekeeping personnel and their assets.