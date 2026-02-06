Calling on All Warring Parties to Honour Olympic Truce, Secretary-General Says Strive for Gold, But Even More So Peace, in Video Message for Winter Games

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the opening of the XXV Olympic Winter Games, in Milan and Cortina today:

Ciao Milano e Cortina. The Olympics and Paralympics are a beacon of hope. A celebration of human potential — of teamwork, fair play and mutual respect. Through your dedication and perseverance, we see what a united world can be and what humanity can achieve when we strive for our very best.

That is also the spirit of Olympic Truce. It carries a simple truth: that the only struggle between nations should be on the sports field, not the battlefield.

I call on all parties to conflict to honour the Olympic Truce. Let us strive together — for gold, yes, but even more so, for peace.

Thank you and buona fortuna.