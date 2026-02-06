Secretary-General Condemns in ‘Strongest Terms’ Today’s Deadly Attack on Worshippers at Mosque in Pakistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on worshippers gathered at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. He stresses that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full and speedy recovery to those injured. He reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism.