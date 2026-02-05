Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Nigeria

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack of 3 February, in Kwara State, Nigeria, which reportedly killed over 100 people.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice.