Humanity Must Steer Technology, Not Other Way Around, Secretary-General Tells Digital Cooperation Organization, Calling for AI Guardrails, Accountability

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to fifth General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization, held today:

I thank the Digital Cooperation Organization for convening this fifth General Assembly. I also congratulate Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya as she begins her second term, and salute all of you for your focus on “Inclusive Prosperity in the Age of AI”.

At a time of geopolitical fragmentation, digital cooperation is essential to dialogue, trust and stability.

In the Global Digital Compact, Member States recognized the need for humanity to steer technology — not the other way around.

At the United Nations, we are advancing this agenda on three tracks.

In the coming days, we will launch the Independent Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence to deliver impartial, evidence-based assessments of AI’s opportunities, risks and impacts. And in July, the Global Dialogue on AI Governance will convene for the first time at the United Nations.

I look forward to working with the Digital Cooperation Organization and all partners to build guardrails and accountability, advance shared standards and bridge the AI divide, so the benefits of AI are shared by all.