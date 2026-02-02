Strengthen Education Systems, Expand Civic Space to Address Grievances, Conditions That Foster Terrorism, Secretary-General Urges in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and When Conducive to Terrorism, observed on 12 February:

Today, we reaffirm our shared resolve to prevent violent extremism and shield communities from the scourge of terrorism.

Terrorist groups routinely exploit instability, runaway technologies and socioeconomic fragility to target and intimidate vulnerable groups. Young people, including children, are increasingly susceptible to radicalization through online social media platforms and unregulated gaming environments.

Both the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which is marking its twentieth anniversary this year, and the United Nations Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism, which is marking its tenth anniversary, remind us that stronger security measures alone are not enough.

We must get at the source of the problem, through renewed efforts to address grievances and the conditions conducive to terrorism by strengthening education systems, expanding civic space and fostering dialogue and trust among and within communities.

It also means working with all stakeholders, including the private sector and technology companies, to build guardrails that can prevent violent extremism.

All these efforts must be rooted in human rights and the rule of law, so every person has a voice in shaping their society’s future.

Together, let’s build resilient and inclusive communities where violent extremism finds no foothold, and peace prevails for all.