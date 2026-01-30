Five Years on Since Military Takeover, Suffering in Myanmar Has Deepened, Secretary-General Says, Urging End to Violence, Return to Civilian Rule

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Five years since the military seized power and arbitrarily detained members of the democratically elected Government, the suffering of the people of Myanmar has deepened. The cycle of impunity persists, with widespread violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its serious regional ramifications, including rising transnational crime, mass displacement — nearly 5.2 million people, internally and across borders — acute food insecurity, economic volatility and escalating violence, particularly the ongoing air strikes by the military hitting civilian populations and infrastructure.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns all forms of violence and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law and enable safe, sustained and unimpeded access for the United Nations and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to all those in need.

The Secretary-General continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations for an inclusive, peaceful and just society, and reiterates the need to ensure the protection of all communities, including the Rohingya.

A viable path back to civilian rule must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue with the full participation of civil society, including women, youth, ethnic and minority communities. The Secretary-General urges Myanmar stakeholders and international actors to ensure an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights and reiterates his call for the swift release of all those arbitrarily detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Regional and international unity and sustained engagement are needed to support a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis that fully addresses the root causes of conflict, ensures accountability and responds to immediate humanitarian and development needs.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, Julie Bishop, continues to engage with all stakeholders, in close cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other regional partners, in the search for common ground that can provide a foundation for a durable resolution and sustainable peace in Myanmar.