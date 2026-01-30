Secretary-General Mourns Victims of Plane Crash in North-East Colombia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the plane crash in north-east Colombia, which claimed the lives of 15 people. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims, who include a member of Colombia’s Congress representing a “peace district”, a congressional candidate from the same region and two humanitarian workers.

The Secretary-General also expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia.