Secretary-General Calls for Stronger Prevention, Partnerships as Peacebuilding Commission Marks 20 Years

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, as delivered by Chef de Cabinet Courtenay Rattray, at the ambassadorial-level formal meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission, in New York today:

I am pleased to deliver these remarks at the opening of the twentieth session of the Peacebuilding Commission on behalf of the Secretary-General.

I thank Germany for its strong leadership during the nineteenth session. I also welcome the new members of the Commission, and I look forward to working closely with the incoming leadership.

Twenty years ago, Member States recognized a hard truth: Ending conflict is not the same as building peace. This Commission was created to stay engaged when peace is most fragile – after the guns fall silent, and before violence returns.

Two decades later, that mission is as indispensable as ever. Conflicts are on the rise. Geopolitical divisions are deepening, and trust in multilateralism is fraying. Soaring inequality, climate shocks and the weaponization of technology and information are threatening the foundations of stability. We see this unfolding both within and between societies.

The cost of inaction is measured in lives, livelihoods and legitimacy: Peace agreements cannot hold when the root causes of conflict are left to fester; violence returns, displacement rises and hard-won development gains are reversed; humanitarian needs explode — far beyond what early, sustained action would have cost.

That is why prevention and peacebuilding are not optional extras — they are the first line of defence; and they are among the smartest investments we can make — in lives saved and futures protected.

This Commission has shown what works. It has stood with countries across the world and helped turn fragile moments into durable progress — like in Sierra Leone, where it trained young Peace Ambassadors in resolving local disputes.

It has served as a vital bridge between national ownership and international backing — like in Guinea-Bissau, where it has provided a platform for the Government and partners to align around nationally identified peacebuilding priorities.

Between our peace and security work, and development and human rights efforts — like in Niger, where empowering women as agents of peace has strengthened protection and livelihoods.

Between the immediate gains of peace operations, and the longer work of consolidation and stability — like in Liberia, where the Commission helped sustain focus on peacebuilding beyond UNMIL’s departure.

The 2025 Peacebuilding Architecture Review resolutions, unanimously adopted last November, provide a road map to strengthen this work, focusing on national priorities, prevention and partnerships.

I see four ways to seize this opportunity. First, coherence. The Commission has been asked to establish a clear, predictable programme of work. Let us align it with the programmes of work of the General Assembly, Security Council and the Economic and Social Council — and build in follow-up mechanisms.

Second, support to transitions. When peace operations draw down, risks often rise. As the UN footprint shifts, the Commission can help keep attention, partners and assistance steady. That means engaging before transitions begin — and staying engaged until peace takes root.

Third, sustained partnership. The Commission is a platform to support country-led prevention strategies. It can bring together Governments, regional organizations, civil society, women and youth peacebuilders, and international and regional financial institutions. Let us use that convening power to align political support, development action, and financing, including regular dialogue with international financial institutions.

Fourth, a stronger advisory role to the Security Council. I encourage more frequent in-depth exchanges so peacebuilding lessons shape Council decisions early, including on mission design, transitions and mandates. That includes engaging ahead of mandate renewals and transition decisions, not after.

To deliver on these priorities, our peacebuilding architecture must be fit for purpose. The General Assembly has endorsed my proposal to create the Peacebuilding and Peace Support Office. This new office should make it easier to get the right support to the right place, faster — from analysis to advice to practical help in the field.

Together with this Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund, the new Office offers a stronger, more coherent capacity in support of Member States’ peace consolidation efforts.

The first use of assessed contributions through the Peacebuilding Fund last year was a historic milestone. But this alone will not close the gap. Assessed contributions are catalytic; they help unlock and accelerate wider support.

Voluntary contributions remain essential. I urge Member States to sustain and increase their support, including through multi-year, flexible commitments, and by broadening the donor base. And I encourage the use of innovative approaches that can help deliver more predictable resources for prevention. Peace is built in budgets, not just in negotiations.

Today, 20 years after the creation of the Peacebuilding Architecture, we must translate the initial vision into concrete realities on the ground. Let this Commission pave the road towards peace that is built to last. Thank you.