Secretary-General Deeply Concerned over Heightened Violence, Community Targeting in South Sudan, Calls on Parties to Protect Civilians

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in South Sudan, most recently in Jonglei State, which has caused many deaths, injuries and the reported displacement of 180,000 civilians.

He is alarmed by inflammatory rhetoric targeting specific communities and the announcement of expanded military operations, which will further harm civilian populations who are already in a vulnerable situation.

The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned regarding the impact of the escalating violence on an already dire humanitarian situation. Already in the first few weeks of 2026, the Government of South Sudan reports that 250,000 civilians were displaced due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to protect civilians and to ensure access for the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance and the security of United Nations peacekeepers, humanitarian personnel and their assets.

The Secretary-General calls on the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces to take immediate and decisive action to halt all military operations and de-escalate the situation through inclusive dialogue.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that the crisis in South Sudan requires a political and not a military solution. He calls on the parties to urgently agree on a consensus-based road map for the final year of the transition period to facilitate credible elections. He further welcomes the ongoing efforts of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and encourages neighbouring countries to redouble their support for inclusive dialogue.