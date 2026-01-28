End Female Genital Mutilation, Protect Rights of Women, Girls Everywhere, Secretary-General Urges in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, observed on 6 February:

Female genital mutilation violates the universal human rights to life, health and bodily integrity — and causes lasting harm to over 230 million women and girls worldwide. It is rooted in the same gender bias that restricts girls’ access to education, narrows women’s opportunities for employment and limits their participation in public life.

The world has committed to ending this dangerous practice by 2030. But, in the meantime, 23 million girls remain at risk.

Getting to zero will require sustained political commitment — and sustained investment. Governments, civil society, health workers and traditional and religious leaders all have a role to play. The United Nations is working on prevention and advocacy, ensuring that survivors have access to care and empowering women and girls through education, employment and leadership opportunities.

On this International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, let us renew our promise to protect the rights of women and girls everywhere, and ensure that they can live free from violence and fear. Together, we can end this injustice once and for all.