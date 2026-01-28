Promote Tolerance, Respect for Diversity to Build Peace as ‘One Human Family’, Secretary-General Urges on International Day of Human Fraternity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on 4 February:

On this International Day of Human Fraternity, we celebrate equality, dignity and mutual understanding. By honouring these timeless values, we can help to heal our fractured world.

Too often, cultural and religious differences are exploited to fuel the fires of war, or to scapegoat others for political and economic challenges. At the same time, technology is increasingly used to stoke hatred and spread fear.

We must work harder to find common ground. This is the message at the heart of Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, a declaration co-authored by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb.

Let us draw inspiration from this spirit. Let us reject fear and division in favour of tolerance, curiosity and respect for diversity.

Together, we can build a world based on equal rights for all and compassion — and live in peace as one human family.