Rule of Law ‘Cornerstone of Global Peace’, Secretary-General Stresses at Security Council Open Debate, Calling for Renewed Multilateral Leadership

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Security Council’s open debate titled “Reaffirming the international rule of law: Pathways to reinvigorating peace, justice and multilateralism”, in New York today:

I congratulate Somalia on its Presidency of the Council. I also welcome my fellow briefers: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chair of the African Union Commission; and Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf, former President of the International Court of Justice and founding President of the African Institute of International Law.

The rule of law is a cornerstone of global peace and security. The key to friendly relations among the countries and regions of the world. And the beating heart of the Charter of the United Nations. For 80 years it has helped humanity avoid a third world war — and eased the human toll in countless smaller conflicts.

The Charter — along with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the core human rights treaties, the Geneva Conventions, the Friendly Relations Declaration of 1970 and the Declaration on the Rule of Law of 2012 — have all contributed to a collective security system that is robust and resilient. A system that prohibits the threat or use of force — and binds all States, large and small, to the same rules. And that respects the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of States.

For smaller and less-powerful countries, and those suffering from historical inequities and the damaging legacies of colonial rule, international law is a lifeline promising equal treatment, sovereignty, dignity and justice. And for powerful countries, it is a guardrail defining what is acceptable, and what is not, in times of disagreement, division and outright conflict.

The founders of this Organization understood that global problems can only be solved by wielding not the weapons of war, but instead the tools of diplomacy, supported by a system based on international law. By dialogue, not the zero-sum rhetoric of division. And by collaboration — not geopolitical competition.

In 2024, Member States adopted the Pact for the Future, which included a commitment to act in accordance with international law and fulfil obligations in good faith. But words are not being matched with action. Around the world, the rule of law is being replaced by the law of the jungle.

We see flagrant violations of international law and brazen disregard for the Charter of the UN. From Gaza to Ukraine, and around the world, the rule of law is being treated as an à-la-carte menu. We see States flouting the rule of law with impunity: Through the illegal use of force, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations and abuses, the illegal development of nuclear weapons, unconstitutional changes of Government and the denial of life-saving humanitarian aid.

These violations set dangerous precedents, encouraging other countries to do what they want, instead of what they are required to do under international law. They breed mistrust and division among nations. And they undermine people’s faith in our ability to find solutions together.

Eight decades after this multilateral system was created, we need to get back on track. And this Council must lead the way. The rule of law is foundational to the United Nations and our mission of peace.

I am determined to keep driving our relentless push for just and sustainable peace. Peace firmly anchored in international law. Peace that endures because it tackles the root causes of conflict, not just its symptoms. Too many crises today persist in limbo — fragile ceasefires, stalled processes or agreements that evaporate the moment the ink dries.

The rule of law is also foundational to our work here in this chamber. In an era crowded with initiatives, the United Nations Security Council stands alone in its Charter-mandated authority to act on behalf of all Member States on questions of peace and security.

The Security Council alone adopts decisions binding on all. No other body or ad-hoc coalition can legally require all Member States to comply with decisions on peace and security. Only the Security Council can authorize the use of force under international law, as set out in the Charter. Its responsibility is singular. Its obligation is universal. That is why reform is essential. That is why we must act without delay to enhance the representation and effectiveness of this Council.

Looking ahead on questions of the rule of law, I see three areas where Member States and this Council can take action.

First, countries must keep their promises. The purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations are not optional. All countries have an obligation to uphold them: to settle disputes peacefully; to safeguard the human rights and dignity of all people; to act in conformity with international law; and to adhere to the letter and the spirit of the principles of self-determination of peoples and the sovereign equality of Member States.

Our collective security system requires trust. And the best way to reinforce trust is for all countries to meet their commitments under international law.

Second, I urge Member States to make full use of the dispute-settlement mechanisms spelled out in the Charter to prevent conflicts from starting in the first place. As this Council knows, the best — and often only — pathway to peace depends on the hard work of negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration and other means set out in Article 33 of the Charter.

Preventing conflicts also means building strong partnerships with regional organizations, in accordance with Chapter 8 of the Charter. Security Council resolution 2719 (2023) set a good example — by establishing a framework for predictable financing of African Union-led peace support operations authorized by the Security Council through assessed contributions.

And as the Pact for the Future, my New Vision for the Rule of Law and the New Agenda for Peace remind us, preventing conflicts also means investing in development and institutions that people can trust.

Poverty, hunger, inequality, corruption, injustice and exclusion corrode people’s hopes for the future, drive communities further apart, and send shockwaves of unrest, violence and even conflict across countries and regions. Sustainable development is possible only by adhering to the rule of law, including the requirement to safeguard the rights and dignity of all people at all times.

And third, we must continue to promote the use of fair, independent judicial proceedings. It is encouraging to see increasing recourse to international courts and tribunals, including the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

As the Court commemorates its eightieth anniversary, I reiterate my call for all Member States to accept its compulsory jurisdiction without reservations and to respect and fully implement the Court’s binding decisions.

It is also time to ensure accountability and end impunity. The International Criminal Court, the central institution of the international criminal justice system, must be able to operate independently. There can be no sustainable or just peace without accountability.

The rule of law must prevail. For eight decades, the rule of law has been the great equalizer of global relations. It’s time for all countries to recommit to the full respect of international law. To live up to the promises and obligations outlined in the Charter of the UN.

Members of the Security Council bear a special responsibility to lead by example. Through my good offices, and the continued efforts of UN envoys and mediators, I look forward to supporting this Council’s efforts to advance the rule of law and build a more stable and secure world for all.