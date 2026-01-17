Entry into Force of Marine Biodiversity Treaty ‘Historic Achievement for People and Planet’, Secretary-General Says in Message, Calling It ‘Watershed Moment’ for Ocean

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the entry into force of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, in New York today:

Today marks a watershed moment for the ocean. The Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction — the BBNJ Agreement — is now in force.

This is a historic achievement for people and planet, for international cooperation and the United Nations. This treaty establishes the first legal framework for conserving and sustainably using marine biodiversity in the two thirds of the ocean that lie beyond national borders.

We now have binding global rules to share fairly the benefits from marine genetic resources, establish and enforce marine protected areas, conduct rigorous environmental impact assessments, and provide capacity and technology to those that need it most.

In a world of accelerating crises — climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution — the Agreement fills a critical governance gap to secure a resilient and productive ocean for all. I commend the Parties to the Agreement and urge all States to join. Let us now move swiftly to universal and full implementation, and honour the promises of the Agreement for people everywhere.