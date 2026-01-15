‘We Must Pick Up the Pace’, Secretary-General Says in International Day of Clean Energy Message, Urging Faster Renewables Transition

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Clean Energy, observed on 26 January:

On this International Day of Clean Energy, we can feel the world shifting — but we must pick up the pace.

The science tells us we are heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5°C. Our responsibility is to make that breach as small, as short, and as safe as possible — through a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

Renewables are the engine that can drive this transition. They are the cheapest source of new power in most places. And last year, for the first time, wind, solar and other renewables generated more electricity worldwide than coal.

Renewable energy connects communities still left in the dark, provides clean cooking and opens the door to better health, education and opportunities. Renewables anchor new industries, create decent jobs and lower energy costs, while shielding countries from geopolitical shocks and market volatility.

Even so, the renewables revolution is not moving fast enough or far enough. Grid infrastructure is lagging well behind the expansion of clean energy capacity and high costs continue to shut many countries out of the transition entirely.

The road map is clear: we must triple global renewable capacity by 2030, by lifting barriers, cutting costs and connecting clean power to people and industry — with scale, speed and solidarity.

Regulators must adopt policies that reward clean power and streamline permitting while protecting people and nature. Utilities must upgrade, expand and digitize grids and interconnections, to carry clean power where it is needed and scale storage so power systems stay steady as renewables grow. Industry must diversify supply chains so more countries can manufacture, install and maintain clean energy systems. This includes the critical minerals essential to the transition, which must benefit producing countries and communities — not just global markets.

Finance must bring down the cost of capital, especially for developing countries with vast renewable potential. And multilateral development banks must reduce risk and unlock far greater private investment.

Most importantly, we must ensure this transition is just — protecting workers and communities, supporting education, industrial development and opportunity for all as energy systems evolve.

A clean energy future is within reach. Let us seize the moment — and bring the renewables revolution to every corner of the world.