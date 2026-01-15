Secretary-General Condemns Closure of UN Palestine Refugee Agency’s Jerusalem Health Centre, Urges Israel Restore Facilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the Israeli authorities’ unlawful entry on 12 January into a United Nations property in occupied East Jerusalem, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Jerusalem Health Centre, and the order of its temporary closure. The UNRWA Jerusalem Health Centre, which serves hundreds of Palestine refugee patients every day is, for most of them, their only possibility of having access to primary healthcare.

This action follows the seizure by the Israeli authorities of the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound and the adoption and amendment by the Knesset of the Law to Cease UNRWA Operations in the Territory of the State of Israel. On 8 January, the Secretary-General expressed his grave concerns to the Prime Minister of Israel and had brought those actions to the attention of the President of the General Assembly and the President of the Security Council.

The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned that UNRWA has been informed that utility providers will soon cease supplying electricity and water services to multiple UNRWA facilities in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Secretary-General deeply regrets that the Israeli authorities have continued to take further action inconsistent with its obligations under international law, including the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

These measures are a violation of the inviolability of United Nations premises and an obstacle to the implementation of the clear mandate of the General Assembly for UNRWA’s continued operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. As recently confirmed by the International Court of Justice, any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General urges the Government of Israel to immediately take steps to return and restore the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound and the UNRWA Jerusalem Health Centre, and to ensure that essential utilities to UNRWA premises are maintained.