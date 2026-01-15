Secretary-General Welcomes Gaza Administration Plan, Says Efforts Must Align with United Nations Resolutions

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The announcement on 14 January of the launch of Phase Two of United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan — including the establishment of a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza and of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza — is an important step.

Any initiative that contributes to alleviating the suffering of civilians, supporting recovery and reconstruction and advancing a credible political horizon is a positive development.

The Secretary-General recalls Security Council resolution 2803 (2025) and underscores that all efforts must be guided by relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

The UN will continue to support all efforts and support Palestinians and Israelis to end the occupation and the conflict leading to the achievement of the two-State solution, in line with previous United Nations resolutions and international law.