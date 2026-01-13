Secretary-General Urges Action to Close Learning Gaps, in Message for International Day of Education

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Education, observed on 24 January:

Education is a human right and a springboard to greater opportunity, dignity and peace.

Yet, around the world, 272 million children and young people lack access to education because of poverty, discrimination, conflict, displacement and disasters.

On this International Day of Education, I call on all Governments, partners and donors to prioritize education in their policies, budgets and recovery efforts. We must close the persistent gaps in financing, access and quality that lock young people out of the future they seek and deserve.

As this year’s theme reminds us, we particularly need to listen to the voices of young people themselves, and act on their pleas for qualified teachers, relevant skills and competencies training for a changing world and equitable access to technology.

Together, let’s build inclusive, resilient and innovative education systems for all people.