Shocked by Reports of Deadly Violence, Excessive Force against Protestors, Secretary-General Urges Iranian Authorities to Exercise Maximum Restraint

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths and many more injuries in recent days.

All Iranians must be able to express their grievances peacefully and without fear. The rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as enshrined in international law, must be fully respected and protected.

The Secretary-General urges the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force.

He further urges steps that enable access to information in the country, including restoring communications.