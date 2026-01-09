Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Ongoing Russian Federation Targeted Missile, Drone Attacks on Civilians, Infrastructure in Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure. These attacks have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need.

Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. No matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable and must stop immediately.