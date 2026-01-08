Regretting United States Decision to Withdraw from Several United Nations Entities, Secretary-General Stresses All Will Continue Implementing Their Mandates

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from a number of United Nations entities.

As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States.

All United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by Member States.

The United Nations has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us. We will continue to carry out our mandates with determination.