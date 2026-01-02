Suspension of Non-Governmental Organization Operations in Occupied Palestinian Territory Risks Undermining ‘Fragile’ Ceasefire Gains, Secretary-General Warns

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the Israeli authorities’ announcement to suspend the operations of several international non-governmental organizations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire.

This announcement comes on top of earlier restrictions that have already delayed critical food, medical, hygiene and shelter supplies from entering Gaza. This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.

The Secretary-General underscores that, pursuant to its obligations under international humanitarian law, Israel must allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for all civilians in need.

He reiterates that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and in line with humanitarian principles.