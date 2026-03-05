Secretary-General Appoints Major General Junhui Wu of China Force Commander United Nations Mission in South Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Major General Junhui Wu of China as the new Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Major General Wu succeeds Lieutenant General Subramanian, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his effective leadership as UNMISS Force Commander.

Major General Wu brings to this position 40 years of leadership and operational experience in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and in United Nations peacekeeping. Most recently, he served as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of China in Germany, advising on defence and diplomatic policies and managing bilateral military relations. Prior to this, he served as Defence Attaché in Canada (2018–2021) and Syria (2014–2018). From 2012 to 2014, Major General Wu was Assistant Director-General of the Peacekeeping Affairs Office at China’s Ministry of National Defence, where he coordinated PLA participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

Major General Wu has held numerous other senior-level positions within PLA, including as Commanding Officer in the Mechanized Infantry Division (2010–2012) and Commanding Officer in the Mechanized Infantry Brigade (2009–2010). Earlier in his career, he also served as Planning Officer at United Nations Headquarters in New York (2006–2008), as well as Deputy Senior Military Observer in the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) (2002–2003) and Military Observer in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) (1997–1998).

Major General Wu holds a master’s degree in military science from China’s National Defence University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in command from the Shijiazhuang Academy of Military Command, China. In addition to his native Chinese, he is fluent in English.